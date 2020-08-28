WILSON, Vernon Of Buford, passed away Aug. 26, 2020. Service Aug. 31, 11 AM, at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA
30518
