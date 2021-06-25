WILSON, Shirley



Shirley Patricia (Sampson) Wilson of Tucker, GA passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents Alice Sampson and Mitchell T. Sampson of Thomasville, GA and by her husband of 54 years, Bobby E. Wilson. She is survived by her children Michael Wilson of Marietta, GA, Laura Mattox of Milton, GA, Andrew Wilson of Milton, GA, stepson Steve Wilson of McDonough, GA and seven grandchildren.



Shirley loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, and traveling to her favorite destinations of Germany, England, and Israel. She was a kind-hearted soul who brought joy to everyone she encountered with her warming smile and gentle nature, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



The family will receive visitors at Northside Chapel in Crabapple, GA on Monday, June 28 from 6 PM to 8 PM. A memorial service will be held at the same location on Tuesday, June 29 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shirley's favorite charities, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Alzheimer's Foundation.



