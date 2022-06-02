WILSON, Sherry



Mrs. Sherry Wilson of Fairburn passed away May 27, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Clay Wilson of Fairburn; daughters, Victoria "Tori" Wilson of Fairburn; Elizabeth Wilson of Fairburn; sister, Kimberly "Dawn" Bass and her husband Chris of Douglasville; brother, Terry Meeks of Newnan and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family members. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Grace Community Fellowship, 75 Roscoe Rd, Newnan, GA 30263. Pastor John Clark and Pastor Carl Greene will be officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Community Fellowship. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until service time at the church on Saturday. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



