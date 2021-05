WILSON, Roger K. &



Maria G.



A joint celebration of life will be held for the family and friends of Roger K. Wilson (July 29, 1939-August 22, 2020) and Maria G. Wilson (October 8, 1941-May 5, 2021) on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 PM. The celebration and service will be held at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Avenue, Marietta, GA. 30060.