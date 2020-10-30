WILSON, Robert "Bobby"



Robert "Bobby" Franklin Wilson, age 76 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Derek Spain will officiate. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe. Bobby was born on December 11, 1943 in Atlanta to William Curtis Wilson and Katherine Louise Carnes. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church in his younger years and Hebron Baptist Church after the family moved to Lawrenceville. Bobby was owner of Robert F. Wilson Builders and was an avid fox hunter. He is survived by his wife, Linda Wilson; mother & step-father, Katherine & David Lane of Covington; daughters & sons-in-law, Meridith & Joey Frates of Dacula, Tara & Marc Haney of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Scarlett Wilson-Hager & Cody Hager of Hesperus, CO; siblings, Hugh & Joyce Wilson of Stone Mountain, Steve & Beverly Wilson of Decatur, Jacki & David Pearce of Loganville; as well as 8 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

