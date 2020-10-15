X

Wilson, Robert

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILSON, Robert Earl Robert Earl Wilson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather departed this life in the early morning hours of October 12th, 2020. He was 89 years old. An icon in the Atlanta Business Community, he founded Building Material Supply Company, Inc. Which provided the majority of construction lumber for single and multi-family housing in the entire metropolitan area. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven and is survived by his wife, Elizabeth H. Wilson. They traveled five Continents together before retiring to West Georgia. Other survivors are his children, Michael, Linda Brad, Greg and John; grandchildren, Thomas, Tyler, Tanner, Jessie, Madison, Sean, Sterling and Bliss; great-grandchildren, Hooks, Lily and Brantley.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.