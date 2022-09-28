Wilson, Mary

WILSON (BERRY), Mary Grace



Mary Grace Berry Wilson, age 57, of Sandy Springs, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 21, following a brief illness. Grace is survived by her daughter, Mary Madison, her son Corbin; her former husband, Danny Wilson of Atlanta; her mother, Clare Berry; her sisters, Andrea (David) Morgan, Ronnie Teate, and Catherine (Radney) Simpson; her brothers Joe (Cathy), Jim, and Dr. Steve (Wendy) Berry; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and cherished long-time friends. Grace was preceded in death by her father, Dr. J. Norman Berry, cofounder and Senior Physician at Sandy Springs Internal Medicine. Grace was born in 1965 in Atlanta and lived in the area all her life. She attended Riverwood High School, and in 1987 graduated with a BA in Communications from the University of Georgia, where she also was active in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Grace worked mainly in commercial and medical office real estate, most recently serving as Senior Property Manager for Pope & Land Enterprises, Inc., a job and company that she loved. Grace's life outside of work was filled with simple pleasures. She loved flowers, the music of Jim Brickman, taking walks to nearby restaurants, volunteering hospitality in the community, and being with friends and family, especially her children in whom she took much pride. She had also recently taken up painting, including a portrait of the UGA mascot for Corbin, and enjoyed bicycling with Mary Madison in Azalea Park in Roswell. For the many of us who loved, admired, and cared for her, Grace's departure leaves a hole in our hearts, and she will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta (www.hsccatl.com) on Friday, September 30 at 2:30 PM, with reception immediately following. Colorful attire is encouraged! In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (www.choa.org).



