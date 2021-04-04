Wilson, Martha

WILSON (FUDGE), Martha "Marty"



Martha "Marty" Fudge Wilson, 74, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2021 at Chelsea Retirement Community in Chelsea, MI.



Marty was born in Columbus, GA on July 21, 1946. She attended Columbus High School and the University of Georgia, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics. Upon graduation from UGA in 1968, she moved to Atlanta and began a career at Trust Company Bank, now Truist Bank, where she worked for over 30 years. While in Atlanta, she met her husband, Jim, whom she was married to until his death in 2006.



As a loving wife and mother, Marty was involved with many Atlanta organizations, including the Girl Scouts, Woodward Academy Parents Club, the Phoenix Society of Atlanta, and Sandy Springs Society. She was also a member of Peachtree Church. Marty enjoyed spending weekends with family and friends at Lake Burton. She will be remembered for her kind heart, consideration for all, and her festive celebration of holidays.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Wilson and parents, Jerry and Serena Fudge. She is survived by her two children Jamie Wilson (Katie) of Bentonville, AR and Kathy DeRue (Scott) of Ann Arbor, MI. Marty is also survived by her brother Jerry Fudge (Nadine), nephew James Fudge (Sara), both of Marietta, GA; and niece Jessica Sindersine (Andrew) of Powder Springs, GA.



The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude for the loving care provided over the last three years at Chelsea Retirement Community.



A gathering of family and friends will be held in Atlanta at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Woodward Academy [1662 West Rugby Avenue College Park, Atlanta, GA 30337], Chelsea Retirement Community [805 W Middle St, Chelsea, MI 48118], or a charity of your choice.

