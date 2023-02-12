X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wilson, Marc

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILSON, Rabbi Marc

Rabbi Marc Wilson, 73, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was a Torah scholar, beloved educator, gourmet chef and caterer, music lover, and self-proclaimed hippie. His self-effacing humor and wit and powerful oratory style touched many, young and old alike. He took great pride in building bridges between Jews and those of other faiths. Marc was born and raised in Chicago to parents Simeon and Sophie Wilson in 1949. He received his rabbinical ordination from Hebrew Theological College and a BA in Sociology from Depaul University. He served as the rabbinical leader of Adas Shalom in Morton Grove, IL, Shearith Israel in Atlanta, GA, Temple Israel in Charlotte, NC, and Beth Israel in Greenville, SC. He was a noted columnist for publications including Washington Post, Charlotte Observer, Chicago Tribune, and Reader's Digest. He was a community organizer and activist throughout his adult life. Among his accomplishments, he founded the first two synagogue-based homeless shelters in the country and the Year of Altruism which encouraged and celebrated altruism, focusing the Greenville community on fostering acts of kindness, drawing participation and sponsorship from over a hundred Greenville organizations. He was cited as Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Public Servant of the Year and Greenville Magazine's Fifty Most Influential Citizens. Survivors include his wife, Linda Wilson of Greenville, SC; daughter and her husband, Anna (Chanie) and Scott Steinberg of Atlanta, GA; son and his wife, Joey and Jessica Wilson of Atlanta, GA; son and his wife Benjamin and Joy Wilson of Riverdale, NY; stepchildren, Heather and Phil Weinstein of Apex, NC, and Geoffrey and Laura Binnick of Apex, NC; 14 grandchildren, Sophie, Jordan, and Izzy Steinberg, Simeon, Mikey and Jonathan Wilson, Rachel, Batya, Ella, and Alex Wilson, Talia and Evan Weinstein, and Allie and Evan Binnick. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Israel at 9:30 AM on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Greenville, SC with Rabbi Sharon Cohen officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Crest Lawn Cemetery in Atlanta, GA, with Rabbi Adam Starr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth Israel at https://www.bethisraelsc.org or Congregation Ohr HaTorah at https://www.ohrhatorahatl.org. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Auburn student wins car in a long-putt contest at Bama game5h ago

Credit: AP

Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
10h ago

Credit: AP

Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case
16h ago

Credit: AP

Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case
16h ago

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates approves Town Green project
17h ago
The Latest

Avesian, Sidney
2h ago
Hale, Michael
2h ago
Brown, Betty
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Super Bowl Guide: Just the facts, if you are just joining (including how to watch)
8h ago
Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top