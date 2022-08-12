WILSON, Lura



Lura G. "Sissy" Wilson, 71 of Atlanta passed on August 2, 2022. Mrs. Wilson was graduate of The University of Texas and enjoyed a career as an Early Education Teacher. Sissy is survived by her husband of 39 years, William F. Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Brian Ozment; daughter, Whitney Wilson; grandchildren, Hayden and Charley Hurter, Bennett Ozment; and brothers, Barry Griffin, Randy Griffin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



