WILLIS (WILSON), Lois



Lois Wilson Willis was born on December 16, 1926, and passed away on July 20, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Wilson; and her husband, Floyd Willis. She is survived by her sister, Mary Wilson Powell; niece, Sandra Grear; and cousin, William Collins.





