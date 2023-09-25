Wilson, Linwood

WILSON, Sr., Linwood



June 6,1937 - August 5, 2023



Linwood Michael Wilson, aged 86, passed away on August 5, 2023, in Hoschton, Georgia. Born on June 6, 1937, in Palatka, Florida, he resided in Jacksonville, Florida for 80 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linwood Preston and Barbara Wilson; his wife, Caren Ann Wilson; as well as his brothers, Alan Hugh Wilson and Roy Albert Wilson. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Wilson of Buford, Georgia; along with 2 grandchildren, Michael (Jillian) Wilson and Kristin Roney. Additionally, he leaves behind 3 great-grandchildren: Austin, Melia, and Colton. His surviving brother, Frank Wilson, resides in Jacksonville, Florida. Mike's life was marked by his vibrant spirit and profound impact on those around him. He dedicated his time to aiding his community and became the go-to individual for any handywork that required attention. The enduring friendships he cultivated were a testament to his caring nature, and he made it a priority to maintain these connections. One of his weekly highlights was engaging in pool tournaments with his friends, relishing the competitive thrill of the game. Card games and outdoor BBQs were also sources of joy for him, where he showcased his love of cooking while enjoying the company of loved ones. A Celebration of Life ceremony in honor of Mike will take place on September 29, 2023, at 11 AM, held at the Arlington Park Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. His legacy of love, kindness, and camaraderie will continue to resonate among all those fortunate enough to have known him.





