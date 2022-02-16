WILSON, Larry



Mr. Larry Wilson passed Friday, February 11, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:00 NOON. Visitation with Family, Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. All services will be held at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



