Wilson, Larry

1 hour ago

WILSON, Larry

Mr. Larry Wilson passed Friday, February 11, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:00 NOON. Visitation with Family, Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. All services will be held at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

