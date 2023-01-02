WILSON, Lalla Jewel



Ms. Lalla Jewel Wilson of NW Atlanta, passed December 25, 2022. Homegoing Services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Lalla Wilson leaves her daughter, Heather Aline Fatzinger; and grandson, Alexander; first cousins, Gaines Arthur Lyons II, Joyce Lyons Romanski (Ron), Michael Thomas Lyons (Sandra "Gayle" Tolliver), and Joyce and Mike's offspring which include Ronald Lyons, Michael Thomas Jr., Reginald Tolliver (Shaneak), Alicia Marie, Reginald and Shaneak's sons: Uriah and Tobias; Earline Lyons and Gardenia Berrymon, special cousin, Carrie Mae Johnson Williams; and many cousins in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and California. On Tuesday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



