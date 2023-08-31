Wilson, Kirsten

WILSON (ANDERSON), Kirsten Jo



Kirsten Jo Wilson, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2023. The former Kirsten Jo Anderson was born on March 7, 1958 to Blake Derwent Anderson and Sara Etta Anderson in River Falls, WI. She graduated from Northside High School in Muncie, IN and earned her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Indiana University. Kirsten was married to Samuel H. Wilson, Jr., on October 24, 1987 at St. Peter and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA. Kirsten was an active member of St David's Episcopal Church, where she served as a preschool teacher for 23 years, children's choir instructor, and a faithful member of the congregation. Kirsten was a wonderful wife, a treasured friend, and a beloved mother and grandmother. Kirsten was preceded in death by her father, Blake Derwent Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Samuel Wilson, of Alpharetta, GA; her mother, Sara Etta Anderson, of Muncie, IN; her brother, Trygve (wife, Joanna) Anderson of St. James City, FL; her two children, Brett (wife, Kaitlin) Wilson of Marietta, GA, and Emily (husband, Ryan) Little of Tampa, FL; and her two grandsons, Austin Wilson and Rex Little. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076, with the Reverend Michelle Fritch presiding on September 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM, with reception to follow. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be given to St. David's Episcopal Preschool, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society is arranging her care.



