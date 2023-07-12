Wilson, Joe

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

WILSON, Joe Robert

Joe Robert Wilson, of Elberton, formerly of Atlanta, died July 2, 2023. A graduate of Baylor University and University of Georgia (J.D.), he spent many years working out of the Atlanta office, of the Office of Civil Rights, desegregating schools and enforcing title IX regulations. Later in his career, he worked for the Army, retiring from the United States Army Forces Command. Surviving are children, Robert Wilson (Lee Cobb) of Elberton and Jean Wilson Tate (Jimmy) of Atlanta; grandsons, Alexander Tate, Matthew Tate, and John Tate; and nephew and niece, James Gregory Wilson (Laurie) and Dawn Pryor Day (Jason). He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother; and his wife, Shelby Pryor Wilson. A memorial service will be at 11 AM, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at New Bethel United Methodist Church, in Elberton. Berry Funeral Home, 706-283-5142, www.berryfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory

1265 Washington Hwy

Elberton, GA

30635

https://www.berryfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

