WILSON, Jessie



Jessie Lees "Lee" Wilson passed away Friday September 9, 2022. Lee was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Arthur Wilson for fifty-nine years until his death in 2011. Their marriage was a very special relationship, something out of a storybook. She is survived by her three children: Laurie Welter, Larry Wilson, and Linda Carter; six grandchildren: Robin, Michelle, Amber, Britany, Kevin and Courtney; and nine great-grandchildren. Her parents both were immigrants from Great Britain: her father, Charles Gibson from Ayr, Scotland, and her mother, Ann Gibson from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Lee was born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in Euclid, Ohio. The family moved to Atlanta in 1964 where she lived the rest her life. Lee, Larry and children had a love of nature, geography and history. The family travelled to all fifty states, but later Lee and Larry continued the traveling, reaching all seven continents and over one hundred countries. Their favorite destination was Governor's Camp in the Masai Mara of Kenya, Africa. Since her husband's passing, she has totally embraced her extended family of grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. She was always known as Nana and, as did her mother, served as the family's focal point, their matriarch. The family will dearly miss her. We cannot write about Lee without mentioning that no one loved chocolate more than she did!



No formal funeral service is scheduled. If you would like to do something in her honor, in lieu of flowers, the family asks to please donate to a charity of your choice or The Dementia Society of America or Alzheimer's Association or The World Wildlife Fund.



