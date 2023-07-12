Wilson, Janet

WILSON (McClish), Janet



Janet (LaCreta) McClish Wilson, 86, of Hoschton, GA, died July 8, 2023, following a short illness. She was surrounded by her family.



LaCreta was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 57 years, Robert James Wilson. She is survived by three daughters, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



LaCreta was born February 10, 1937, in Edison, Ohio, to parents Ralph and Edith Marie McClish. She graduated from Cardington High School, where she was named Homecoming Queen, and later moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she met and married Bob and they welcomed their children. They moved to Atlanta in 1966, where they shared three homes and made many lifelong friends.



Known for her contagious smile, fun-loving spirit and hospitality, she was the life of any party, was passionately proud of her family, and fully enjoyed an abundance of faithful friends. Rarely seen without her signature red lipstick, red nail polish (OPI Cajun Shrimp) and toe ring, LaCreta was an active resident of The Village at Deaton Creek, a member of several bridge and card clubs, and her "Lunch Bunch". She absolutely loved to talk and couldn't resist a good dance floor. She stayed active with friends held close from all aspects of her life including neighbors from their first Atlanta home in Danbury Village in Norcross, her long career as office manager for Dr. Ken Zaleski, church activities, and Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She and Bob were founding members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Norcross and founding patrons of the Aurora Theater in Lawrenceville.



LaCreta is survived by daughters, Kathy Florence (Tom), Linda Gilson (Jim), and Vicki Catoe (Mark). She was a loving grandma ("Obble") to grandchildren, Jill Florence, Robbie Gilson, Jackie Florence Jolly (Knox), Jamie Gilson, Christopher Gilson (Serena), Matthew Catoe (Celia Besterman), Wilson Catoe and Timothy Catoe; and great-grandchildren, Thomas Jolly and Lydia Gilson.



Funeral services for LaCreta will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Entombment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



In addition, a Memorial Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM, followed by a gathering for family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her memory.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral