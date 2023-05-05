WILSON, Hulda A.



1934-2023, Revered Hulda A. WIlson, returned to the Lord she loved on Sunday, April 16, 2023. After a lifetime of service to her family, friends, Spelman College, the Atlanta University Center (AUC) Woodruff Library, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc,. and the United Methodist Church, Hulda died with a smile on her face.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM,, at Atlanta First United Methodist Church, 360 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.



In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in her memory to her beloved Spelman College's Spelman Strong Fund (https://www.spelman.edu/giving/spelman-strong) or to the Affordable Housing Initiative of Atlanta First UMC (atlantafirstumc.org)/give). Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



