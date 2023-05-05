X

Wilson, Hulda

1 hour ago

WILSON, Hulda A.

1934-2023, Revered Hulda A. WIlson, returned to the Lord she loved on Sunday, April 16, 2023. After a lifetime of service to her family, friends, Spelman College, the Atlanta University Center (AUC) Woodruff Library, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc,. and the United Methodist Church, Hulda died with a smile on her face.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM,, at Atlanta First United Methodist Church, 360 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in her memory to her beloved Spelman College's Spelman Strong Fund (https://www.spelman.edu/giving/spelman-strong) or to the Affordable Housing Initiative of Atlanta First UMC (atlantafirstumc.org)/give). Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims 8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
8h ago

Credit: John Spink

Suspected Atlanta shooter sought Ativan prescription: What does it do?
9h ago

Credit: Contributed

Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting
10h ago

Credit: Contributed

Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting
10h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coker, Atlene
Wood, Elizabeth
McClendon, Geneva
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
12h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
20h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top