Wilson, Henry

1 hour ago

Henry H. Wilson of the Pea Ridge Community of Decatur, GA passed peacefully February 1, 2022. Born Aug 6, 1938 to the late Colie and Annie Wilson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cheryl Ann Wilson. Survived by daughter, Tracy Wilson; son, Tim (Missy) Brown; grandchildren, Patrick King and Hanna Marx, Timmy Brown, Nick Harris, Kayla Price, Ansleigh Harris; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Jack King, three of his sisters; and many adored nieces and nephews. Services at A.S. Turner & Sons Decatur, GA. Monday, February 7.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

