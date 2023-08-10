WILSON, Harold "Hal"



Age 72, of Villa Rica, GA, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, August 10, at 11 AM, in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home of Carollton. Interment will be in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.



