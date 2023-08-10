WILSON, Harold "Hal"
Age 72, of Villa Rica, GA, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, August 10, at 11 AM, in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home of Carollton. Interment will be in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Almon Funeral Home and Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA
30117
https://www.almonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
