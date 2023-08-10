Wilson, Harold

WILSON, Harold "Hal"

Age 72, of Villa Rica, GA, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, August 10, at 11 AM, in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home of Carollton. Interment will be in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Almon Funeral Home and Chapel

548 Newnan Street

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://www.almonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

