WILSON, George J.



Homegoing Services for Mr. George J. Wilson, of Decatur, GA., will be held Monday, September 19, 2022, 8:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at the mortuary Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 7:30 PM. Mr. Wilson leaves to cherish his memories, 2 loving children, Sandra L. Wilson, Kenneth Wilson, Sr. (Shaniece); his 2 wonderful grandchildren, Kenneth Wilson, Jr., Kennysha Wilson; and a host of other loving relatives, extended family, and close friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Monday, at 7:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



