Wilson, Evelyn

1 hour ago

WILSON, Evelyn Montez

The world is a sadder place today, but heaven has another angel. Evelyn Montez Wilson, age 74, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Montez was born May 20, 1948 in Sandy Springs, Georgia, daughter of the late Donald Walter Glenn and Marie Evelyn Berkley McDowell. After high school, she joined the working world while raising two boys. Her big personality, bright smile, and always with a can-do attitude, Montez found her niche in sales. Her ability to connect with people led her to the temporary employment field. Montez started as a field sales associate and eventually progressed to a regional manager responsible for three states. Her career took her to the majority of the United States, as she worked for some of the top temporary employment agencies. Montez loved to travel and has visited all of Europe, Russia, Southeast Asia, and the Mediterranean. Africa was one of her favorite places, as she lived in Botswana and Morocco. She loved the little things in life; cup of coffee in the morning, walking her dog Winston, decorating the house for all of the holidays, and spending time with family and friends. She was the best grandmommy, mother, sister, and wife. She loved her family and was the glue that kept them together. Montez always put others first before herself. Survivors include her husband, Randy Wilson; two sons, Todd Ashlin and wife Heather and Scott Ashlin; two grandchildren, Haley Ashlin and Chase Ashlin; two brothers, Donald Glenn and wife Beth and Rick Glenn and wife Elke; and a sister, Donna Brown and husband Tom. She had a great love for her many nephews and nieces. After it is all said and done, family was the most important aspect of her life and she will be greatly missed. Say hello to your mother my love. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Marco Island, Florida. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Wilson family. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

