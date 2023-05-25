X

Wilson, Elizabeth

1 hour ago

WILSON, Elizabeth

Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Wilson will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Christian Love 875 Cascade Road Atlanta, GA 30311 with Rev, Dr. J. Allen Milner Sr. Pastor officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Mrs. Wilson will be available for viewing today from 1:00 until 6:00PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming on the day of service available at www.mbfh.com.




