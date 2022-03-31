WILSON, David



David Sherwood Wilson passed away unexpectedly at his home in Decatur, Georgia, on March 19, 2022.



David was a loving husband, proud father, and doting grandfather. He was an inspiring guitarist, impeccable writer, lover of blues music, and the owner, writer, and publisher of The ToneQuest Report.



Survivors include his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Wilson; daughter, Melissa Wilson Newton; son, Eric Christian Wilson; son-in-law, Patrick Newton; grandchildren Ava, Jackson, and Emma Newton.



David was laid to rest in Conyers, GA, at Honey Creek Woodlands on March 30, 2022.

