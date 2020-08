WILSON, Constameka Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Constameka Wilson, age 38, of Riverdale, will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020. 10:29 AM, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 5222 Koweta Road, College Park. Pastor Le'Zaire Reese; Eulogist. Interment Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Viewing 6 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. 770-489-6751.