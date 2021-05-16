Wilson, Carolyn Ann

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689840-01_0_0000689840-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689840-01_0_0000689840-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WILSON (nee BRANDES), Carolyn Ann<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Carolyn Ann Wilson (nee Brandes), aged 76, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. Carolyn was born on July 8, 1944, to Robert O. and Laura J. Brandes. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; J. Mark Brumit and Paige Brumit from Decatur, Illinois and daughter Elizabeth Durgee of Gainesville, Florida. Grandchildren; CJ Santiago and Reeve Brumit. Brother and sister-in-law Robert O. Brandes Jr and Juliann Brandes and sister Laura Rexrode. Carolyn was born in Atlanta, Ga., the eldest of three children. She graduated from Southwest High School in Atlanta in 1962 and from Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga. in 1966. Over the next twenty years, she was a dedicated mother to her children. In 1985 she started a teaching career in Collier County, Florida. This spanned the next 27 years and included gaining a masters degree in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida and ascending to Dean of Discipline and Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction at the high school level. She spent her retirement years in Gainesville, Florida near her family and loved reading and travelling. Throughout life, she loved to lambaste people and correct their inability to speak and write the "Kings English." She will be missed by her dear friends and loving family. A gathering to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held on May 18th at 2:00 PM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 N.W. 143rd Street, Newberry, FL 32669. In lieu of flowers, please send memoriam to the Humane Society of North Central Florida. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA 352-376-7556</font><br/>