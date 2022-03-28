WILSON, Carl



Carl Wilson, 75, of Marietta passed on Thursday, the 24th of March, 2022.



Carl was a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Executive Program (M.E.P), and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University.



Carl was a business leader with a career that spans more than four decades in multiple industry segments. He launched his career as a computer operator and is now recognized as a world-class CIO who led technology for national and global companies. Carl developed emerging talent as a CIO coach and mentor. He always saw the best in everyone and was a champion for all to reach their full potential.



Carl enjoyed a very successful professional career. In 1984, Carl joined The Pillsbury Company. From 1992 until 1997 he served as CIO and Vice President of Information Resources for Georgia-Pacific Corporation. Carl served as Executive Vice President and CIO of Marriott International, Inc. from 1997 until his retirement on March 31, 2011. He actively served on several corporate and advisory boards.



He was awarded for his contribution to business and the global IT community, Carl received multiple recognitions, including his induction into the CIO Hall of Fame in 2007, as well as "CIO 100" from CIO Magazine for 17 years and "InformationWeek 500" for 13 consecutive years.



Carl traveled the world with his loving wife Jane whom he met in the 2nd grade. He was an avid golfer and voracious reader. He loved playing Scrabble and occasionally winning, even if he had to create a word or two of his own. Most important to him were his family and his faith. He had a genuine desire to serve and his love of the Lord showed in his presence. Carl was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta.



Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Jane Wilson; children, Tammy (Mark) Palmer of Plano, TX, David (Jana) Wilson of Ozona, TX, Tricia (Blair) Krause of Alpharetta, GA, Jon (Hollis) Wilson of Folly Beach, SC; grandchildren, Farran Cathey, Lauren Palmer, Stefan Wilson, Dalan Wilson; great-grandchildren, Atleigh, Ainsley, and Finley.



Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Friday from six until eight o'clock in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs. Services celebrating his life will be Saturday, the 2nd of April at 10:30 in the morning at Patterson's Arlington Chapel. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Carl's name to Samaritan's Purse or First Baptist Church of Atlanta.



