WILSON, Dr. Barry Lewis



Barry Lewis Wilson was a beloved and caring husband, father and grandfather, a successful doctor, and a friend to all. Barry will be remembered most for the deep love and pride he had for his family, his dedication to patients and colleagues, the joy he found in his many friends, and his enthusiasm for Auburn University. Following a fall related to Parkinson's disease, he died May 10, 2023, at the age of 80.



Barry was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and raised in Wedowee, Alabama, where he excelled in academics and sports and learned the value of hard work, doing early morning chores on the family farm before school. He was raised in a very tight-knit family, growing up with his brothers, Danny and Jimmy Wilson, and cousins he considered brothers throughout his life, Terry Hurley and Ted Wilson.



Barry attended Randolph County High School where he was named senior class president, co-captain of the football team, and an All-State wide receiver. It was here that he met and, during his sophomore year, began dating Melinda Kerr. Their romance continued through college until they were married in 1963. They built a rich life together, centered around their four children, many friends, Auburn sports, their home at Lake Martin, and extended family.



Barry attended Auburn University, which remained an important part of his life as he supported its academic mission and was an enthusiastic fan of the Auburn Tigers. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, and a 1965 science and math pre-med graduate. He served as a member of the College of Sciences and Mathematics (COSAM) Dean's Leadership Council for over two decades, and was a committed sponsor of the COSAM Scholarship Golf Tournament. Barry was generous with his time and resources, and endowed many scholarships for undergraduate and medical school students. He was a life member of the Auburn Alumni Association and a member of Auburn University's 1856, Foy, George Petrie and Athletic All-American donor recognition societies. Traveling with his children to watch Auburn win the 2010 College Football national championship game was a personal and family highlight.



After graduating from Auburn, Barry studied medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He received his medical degree and practiced medicine as a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baptist Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama, where he also served as Chief of Staff. Barry loved his patients and colleagues, and he especially adored his wonderful office family, with whom he remained close long past his medical career. After his retirement in 2013, Barry continued to drop in and dine in the physicians dining room at Baptist Hospital, socializing with fellow doctors, many of whom were his best friends.



Known for his easy-going, friendly personality and his great sense of humor, Barry had many close friends. He especially enjoyed being with his "golf buddies" and cutting up around the hospital. He also possessed a fierce loyalty to those he loved and was known most for his unselfish ability to care for others, asking nothing in return. Over the years, he was a "rock" to many around him. Barry was extremely close to his children and grandchildren, brothers and cousins, and loved big family holidays and hosting the Wilson Family Reunion. He enjoyed the simple things in life, including reading a good book, sharing his love of photography with others, a great tomato sandwich, and spending time with friends and family. He adored his grandchildren and was filled with pride and joy watching them grow, and attending their games and performances. He also loved and found great peace spending time with his sons and relatives at his hunting camp.



In 1998, Barry was devastated to lose Melinda to a sudden illness when she was only 55. In addition to Melinda, he was predeceased by his parents, Runelle and Lewis Wilson.



After Melinda's death, Barry found companionship, love and happiness with Corinna Gaunt. They married and traveled extensively both internationally and domestically, as well as enjoyed spending time in Asheville and Lake Martin, and visiting their children and grandchildren. Together, they proudly supported many theatrical performances and events at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. In 2021, Barry and Corinna relocated to Peachtree Hills Place in Atlanta, Georgia, where they enjoyed meeting new friends and spending time with family.



Survivors include his wife, Corinna Gaunt Wilson; his brothers, Danny Wilson, DMD and Jimmy Wilson; his four children, Barry L. Wilson Jr., Cameron Wilson Ide (Logan), Patrick Wilson (Kim) and Clint Wilson; as well as his seven grandchildren, Virginia Wilson, Lindie Ide, Lucie Ide, Wilson Ide, Mary Claire Wilson, Willow Wilson and Clinton Wilson.



A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Montgomery on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, with visitation at 12:00 PM, followed by the service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Auburn University Foundation, 315 Roosevelt Concourse, Auburn, AL 36849, Att.: Dr. Barry L. Wilson Endowed Study Abroad Fund.

