WILSON, Arzelia Goldie
Mrs. Arzelia Goldie Wilson, of Loganville, GA., passed away on December 9, 2020. Her services will be announced later by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA., 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville
914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT
Lawrenceville, GA
30045
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/