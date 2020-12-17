WILSON, Arzelia Goldie



Mrs. Arzelia Goldie Wilson, of Loganville, GA., passed away on December 9, 2020. Her services will be announced later by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA., 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com

