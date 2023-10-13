WILSON, Aron
Age 56, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 26, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 1 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/