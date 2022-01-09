Wilson, Ammarie

WILSON (CARTER), Ammarie



Ammarie Carter Wilson, 97, went to be with her Lord on December 26, 2021 with her children by her side at home. She was born and raised in East Point, GA, the daughter of Rev. William Glenn Carter (West End Christian Church Disciples of Christ) and Mary Ellen (Ella) Hayes Carter.



Ammarie attended both Frog Hollow and Church Street Elementary schools, and graduated from Russell High School in 1941. After graduating, she went to Marsh Business College, followed by employment at Autolite-Prestolite Battery Company from 1942-1955.



On Valentine's Day, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas W. (Tommy) Wilson at Peachtree Christian Church, a union that lasted 72 years. Their first 16 years of marriage they lived happily surrounded by parents, brothers and sisters-in- laws, and nieces and nephews on Ben Hill Road. Ammarie was very close to her Hayes first cousins (like brothers and sisters).



In 1963, AT&T transferred the family to Greensboro, NC, where they attended First Christian Church. In 1966, they moved to Charlotte, NC, where they were Charter Members of South Park Christian Church. In 1971, they moved back home to Atlanta, where they served and supported Brookhaven Christian Church throughout their lives.



Daily, Ammarie shared happiness and love always with a smile on her face. She took great pride and care in her role as a devoted wife, loving mother, happy homemaker, excellent cook and always loyal to friends and family. Ammarie and Tommy shared a love of gardening and spent many happy hours together working in their yard.



After moving back to Atlanta (Dunwoody), Ammarie was employed by the New Neighbor organization, welcoming new residents to the city. Her lifetime joy was always serving her churches. She had a deep love and appreciation of Scripture, music (especially hymns), crafts, ceramics, bowling with the AT&T Pioneers, and playing bridge. In addition to singing in the choir, Ammarie held many church leadership roles. She was honored to be one of the first female Elders at Brookhaven Christian Church. If the church doors were open, she was there. If there was ever a church need, Ammarie was on the list to call.



The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the remarkable care Ammarie received from her loyal loving caregivers. Ammarie was under the weekly care of Affinity Hospice.



Ammarie is survived by her son, Glenn Preston Wilson (Mimi) and daughter, JeRie Wilson, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Wilson, her brothers William Myron Carter and Wyndal Hayes Carter of East Point. Friends are cordially invited to attend her service with the family Saturday, Jan 15th , 2022 at 11:30am at Brookhaven Christian Church followed by a reception celebrating her life. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Brookhaven Christian Church, 4500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta GA 30319, or



www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org. In memory of Ammarie C. Wilson.



Those unable to attend may view the service using the following link brookhavenchristian.org Click on watch live streaming.



