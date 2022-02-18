Hamburger icon
WILSON, Alonzo W.

August 3, 1929- February 5, 2022

Alonzo Woodrow Wilson, 92, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on February 5, 2022. He was married to Emma Wilson, with whom he shared a beautiful life until her death on June 26, 1982. They had one child from their union- Linda Y. Scott.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Dolphus and Julia (Britten) Wilson and the youngest of their 6 children. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1948. After high school, he worked as a truck driver and later entered the Army in 1951. Alonzo served in the military just short of 2 years and was a Decorated Veteran in the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Bars and a United Nations Service Medal.

Alonzo loved the game of baseball in his youth and became a Semi-Pro Baseball player in the 1950s. In 1951, he advanced to the All-City Baseball Team of Atlanta. Off the field, he was a hard worker and worked for years until he retired from NL Metals as a Forklift Operator.

Alonzo Wilson is survived by his loving family- daughter, Linda Y. Scott (James); grandsons, Antonio J. Scott (Satonja) and Corey T. Scott (Robin); great-grandsons, Miles Scott, Reese Scott, and Colton Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home, 2199 Candler Road, Decatur, Georgia 30032. Burial will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory.

