WILSON, Alonzo



Alonzo "Al" Wilson was born January 23, 1942 in Hernando, Mississippi, one of 10 children born to Lorena Holloway. Alonzo will be best known for his love of music, a love that burned bright until he transitioned on March 2, 2023, due to complications from COVID-19. Alonzo's legacy lives on through his children who affectionately referred to him as "Pops" including his four sons, Christopher Wilson, Shawn (ShaVonna) Wilson, Todd Wilson, Joseph (Brandie) Wilson; and his five daughters, Tara Wilson, Letitia Wilson, Monique Wilson, Erica Wilson, and Phoebe Wilson. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

