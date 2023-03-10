X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wilson, Alonzo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILSON, Alonzo

Alonzo "Al" Wilson was born January 23, 1942 in Hernando, Mississippi, one of 10 children born to Lorena Holloway. Alonzo will be best known for his love of music, a love that burned bright until he transitioned on March 2, 2023, due to complications from COVID-19. Alonzo's legacy lives on through his children who affectionately referred to him as "Pops" including his four sons, Christopher Wilson, Shawn (ShaVonna) Wilson, Todd Wilson, Joseph (Brandie) Wilson; and his five daughters, Tara Wilson, Letitia Wilson, Monique Wilson, Erica Wilson, and Phoebe Wilson. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Carrollton Chapel

602 Newnan Rd.

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

10 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons13h ago

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
6h ago

Credit: AP

Grizzlies tried to address Morant's actions before gun video
7h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Critics say MARTA’s Five Points renovation plan falls short
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Bowens, Meshon
2h ago
Brown, Willie
2h ago
Chillous, Willie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
6h ago
Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top