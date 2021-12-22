Wilson, Allen

WILSON, Jr., Allen



Allen Bell "Skip" Wilson, Jr., loving father of 3 sons, passed away on December 2, 2021 at the age of 75. Skip was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the parents of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Bell Wilson. He attended Dykes High School where he excelled in academics and athletics leading his Cross Country team to the State Championship. Running track 9th–12th grades, Skip held the record time for the 2 mile run. He was also a member of the Dykes basketball team for four years.



Skip graduated from Georgia Tech in 1968 with a degree in Industrial Management. Soon afterwards, he became employed by Southern Bell where he took early retirement in 1991. Skip then turned to the stock market and was quite successful as an investor for many years.



His interest and hobbies included playing golf, tennis, bridge, poker and reading. Later, he enjoyed taking walks and watching sports on TV.



Skip is survived by his three sons: Mark and his wife, Rena, Jeff and his wife Stacey, and Eric and his significant other, Lindsay and 6 grandchildren and three sisters: Connie Ambler, Gay Nichol, and Joy Gaston.



The service will be held at Buford Presbyterian Church on January 8, 2022 at 2 PM. The church's address is: 1242 Buford Highway Sugar Hill, GA 30518.

