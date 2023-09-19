WILLS, Wayne



Wayne M. Wills, age 92, of Sandy Springs, GA (formerly of Marietta, GA) passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. He is survived by his sister, Laura Fury of Jeffersonville, IN; daughters, Kimberly C. Harrell of Marietta, GA, and Wendy C. Pritchett of Loganville, GA; son, Wayne (Carrie) M. Wills of Sandy Springs, GA; former wife, Marie Wills of Marietta, GA; nephew, Gary Wills of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Kristen, Madeline, Emily, and Anna; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Frances Wills; brother, William (Flo) Wills; wife, Marilyn R. Wills (Marshall); and son, Jeffrey Campbell.



Wayne was born in Jackson, MS, and studied at Millsaps College before entering the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He graduated as a Second Lieutenant and began his tenured career with the United States Marine Corps. Wayne was extremely proud to be a Marine, and so was his family. After concluding his military career, Wayne began a civilian career with Southern Company in 1974, and retired in the late 1990's.



Wayne was an avid tennis player and played competitively into his early 70's. He continued to play casually until he was in his late 70's. He was also a very skilled woodworker and crafted many beautiful pieces for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to cherish. Wayne was a very loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and always made sure that his family was taken care of.



A memorial service honoring the life of Wayne will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at H. M. Patterson Funeral Home in Marietta. The service will begin at 3:30 PM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.



