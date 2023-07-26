WILLOUGHBY, Dedric Demond



On July 19, 2023, Dedric Demond Willoughby (49) suddenly died while doing something he loved, playing basketball.



Dedric was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 27, 1974. Son of Darlene Willoughby-Coachman and the late Kenneth O'neil Willoughby.



Dedric was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, he graduated from Archbishop Shaw High School. He continued his education at the University of New Orleans before transferring and completing his degree at Iowa State University. During his time at Iowa State, he was named a Second Team All-American by Basketball Times in 1997, and ended his career as the first player in Cyclone history to score over 1,000 points (1,186) in just two seasons. After Iowa State, Willoughby played professionally for a number of years, making his NBA debut in 1999-2000 with the Chicago Bulls. Willoughby was also named to Iowa State's All-Century men's basketball team in 2008 and was inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012. After completing his professional basketball career, he was a skills development coach on the Atlanta Hawks staff in Atlanta, Georgia. Dedric also operated a youth basketball skills program and co-founded We Achieve Athletics.



He was united in holy matrimony with Vonda Willoughby in 2002, and to this union, two children were born. The family resided in Atlanta, Georgia.



He was preceded in death by his adoptive father, Kenneth Willoughby.



He is survived by his wife, Vonda Willoughby; two daughters, Aaliyah Willoughby and Brooklyn Willoughby; his mother, Darlene Coachman (Reggie); sister, Marie Willoughby (Corey); brothers, Parnell Becnel, Malcolm Willoughby (Angela), Jared Willoughby, Reggie Coachman II, Richard Coachman (Bryneka); mother-in-law, Troy Lawrence (Kim); father-in-law Alvin Cureaux Sr. (Sylvia); brother-in-law, Alvin Cureaux III (Reggieon); and sisters-in-law, Jada Brown, Rainey Everage (Isiah), Shaquilla Nelldell (CJ); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



Funeral services will be held in his honor at 11 AM on July 29, 2023, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1 Rectory Ln., Hahnville, LA. The viewing will be held from 9 – 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to honor Dedric is requested to contribute to his children's college fund via https://everloved.com/life-of/dedric-willoughby/donate/



