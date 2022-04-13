WILLOUGHBY, David Dallas



David Dallas Willoughby, age 61, passed away at his home on April 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. David was born on April 8, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky, the son of James Dallas Willoughby and Betty Jane Willoughby. David was a long-time resident of Atlanta, Georgia.



David was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Dean Willoughby, and is survived by his wife Lisa Willoughby, mother Betty Jane Willoughby, and father James Dallas Willoughby. David married Lisa in 2015, and he was a devoted and loving husband. Lisa was at his side throughout his illness and it was her devotion, nursing expertise and courage that allowed David to spend his final days at his home.



David graduated from Murray High School in 1979. He went on to attend Murray State University and graduated in 1982 summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy. He received his law degree in 1985 from Vanderbilt University Law School and graduated summa cum laude. He was ranked number 2 in his class and was a member of the Vanderbilt Law Review.



He joined the King & Spalding law firm after graduation and practiced tax law in its Atlanta office for 10 years. He joined the Rogers & Hardin law firm in Atlanta in 1995 and was in charge of the tax practice of that firm for 26 years. David was a highly respected practitioner in his field and was ranked in Band 1 of Georgia tax lawyers in Chambers USA.



David will be remembered by all who knew him for his incredibly quick wit and his warm, engaging personality. He brought laughter into the lives of everyone who knew him. He had a big heart and was kind and gracious to everyone. He had a circle of long-time close friends with whom he enjoyed golf and other sports. He was a diehard University of Kentucky basketball fan.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Oglethorpe Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son at 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. A reception will follow.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David's memory to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).



