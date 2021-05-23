WILLIS, John Kelly



John Kelly Willis, 61, of Lawrenceville, passed away on February 21, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 19, 1959 to John Bowers Willis and Laura Josephine (Hambrick) Willis in Brookhaven. John graduated from Berkmar High School and went on to have a long career with his own business, Advanced Hardwood Floors. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and was a loyal friend to many people.



John leaves cherished memories for his family: his sister, Laura Elizabeth Hackney (Max); his niece Laura A. Hackney; his nephew, Malcolm J. Hackney (Kaitlin) and his great niece and nephew. As a Christian, John always tried to treat everyone with respect. He will be remembered for his generous nature, happy attitude, kindness towards others and the love of his dog, Jace.



A private service is being held for the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Weimaraner Club Rescue at www.atlantalovesweims.org.



