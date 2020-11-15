RICE, Jr., George Willis



George Willis Rice, Jr. was born on November 25, 1934 in San Diego, California and he died on November 12, 2020 in Alpharetta, Georgia at the age of 85. He spent his entire childhood and school years in San Diego. After serving for four years in the United States Air Force, he returned to San Diego and graduated from San Diego State in 1962.



He began his professional career with the federal government in the Office of Personnel Management and retired after 30 years. After his retirement, George volunteered for a variety of charities in the Atlanta area including the Juvenile Court. For several years he was a docent at the High Museum of Art, and he proctored student exams for Perimeter College. After moving to Village Park Alpharetta Senior Living, George attended Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He loved his God. He loved his country. He loved his wife and family. He loved to travel, and he loved learning about and collecting art.



He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 48 years, Clarissa Rice, and seven children: Georganna, Christopher (Jackie), Matthew (Angela) and Timothy (Aimee) Rice and David, Christopher (Barbara) and Glen (Donna) Denton; and "daughter of our heart", Lynn Rice, and seven grandchildren Zachary, Jacob, Thea, Eva, and Brandon Rice, and Savannah and Max Denton; a niece Dr. Kelli Chase and two nephews Dr. Eric and Dr. Brian Rice. He was predeceased in death by his parents Agnes and George Rice, his brothers Kenneth and Robert Rice, and his uncle Tennis Möe.



Donations to the American Diabetic Association or the National Kidney Foundation are appreciated. A private family memorial will be held at a later time. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit www.neptunesociety.com.



