Willis, Elizabeth

WILLIS (BRANNAN), Elizabeth



Elizabeth Brannan Woodruff Willis, 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully in Florida on Feburary 17, 2022, with her loving daughter at her side.



Liz, also known as Betsy growing up, was born in Columbus, GA, October 25, 1948, to the late Reba Vance Sparkman Brannan and Patrick Francis Brannan. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1966 and attended both Mercer University and Auburn University where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She was also a sustaining member of the Junior League in Atlanta for over 45 years. Totsy, as her grandchildren affectionately called her, was passionate about life, family and friends.



Liz resided in Atlanta, GA, and Indian Rocks Beach (IRB,) FL, where she was an active member in both communities. She was a doer and joiner and often rallied her friends to check out the latest happenings in either city. Throughout her life she was active either playing tennis, walking, hiking, traveling and was even a certified scuba diver.



Liz loved to travel with her daughter on special mother-daughter trips. She was a loving grandmother and cheered her grandkids on in their sporting activities from horse shows, to lacrosse and football games, dance recitals and gymnastics meets. Her pets were her family as well, and she adored her Yorkie, Jasper.



She had a spirit for volunteering, and she faithfully supported many organizations close to her heart. Some of these included The Shepherd Center in Atlanta, the Atlanta Food Bank, Canine Companions, the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley, the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, the IRB Historical Society and the IRB Beach Arts Center.



Liz was voted "Miss Congeniality" in high school, which proved to be an apt description of her gregarious personality. Her vivacious, outgoing, and fiery spirit directed the way she led her life. She never met a stranger and never let fear stop her from doing what she loved to do. She was an avid reader and was in several book clubs throughout her life. She could always be found doing her Cryptoquotes or putting together a 1000-piece puzzle. And if there was ever a band playing, Liz was the first one out of her seat and dancing to the music. Even the glitter strands she wore in her hair were a reflection of her flare. Often complimented on her glitter hair, she'd reply, "Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives."



Liz had strong beliefs and convictions, and she expressed them bravely. Liz loved the Lord Jesus and valued her faith throughout her life participating in Bible studies in both Atlanta and IRB. She was a new member of Anona United Methodist Church in IRB, and most recently discovered Dr. Anthony George of First Baptist Church Atlanta, faithfully listening to him online.



She and her passion towards life, family, and friends will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.



In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, John (Jay) Barnett Woodruff, III; her sister Ann Summerlin Sturkie; and her former spouse John Barnett (Bart) Woodruff, Jr.



She is survived by daughter Elizabeth Bright Woodruff Owens (Clint Patrick) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren Avery Elizabeth Owens, Ansley Carol Owens, Brannan Patrick Owens, and Adelynn Bright Owens; her former spouse Joseph L. Willis of Atlanta, GA; her nieces Susan Sturkie Gentry of Springfield, Mo., and Sara Sturkie Wilson of Waverly Hall, GA; her cousin Harry (Sonny) Lawrence Williams, III of Atlanta, GA, as well as several more cousins and many friends.



The family will receive friends at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home, Columbus, GA, on Friday, Feburary 25, from 5-7 PM. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feburary 26 at 1 PM at Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Charles Hasty, Jr. officiating. The family will receive family and friends following the service at the Illges Woodruff House, 1428 2nd Ave., Columbus, GA. Parking is available behind the Illges Woodruff home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the John "Jay" Barnett Woodruff, III, Therapeutic Recreation Fund at the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1465, or to your favorite charity.

