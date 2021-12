WILLIS, Brooks W



Willis, Brooks W our beloved brother, son of Lemoyne M. Willis and Gerald K. Willis, passed on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Brooks loved sports and music and made them his craft. He is survived by his sister, Beth Carr, brothers Barry Willis and Bryan Willis, sister-in-law Denise Willis, brother-in-law Peter Carr, and nephew Clint Carr. Memorial Service is December 11 at Wages Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA, 770-277-4550