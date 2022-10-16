WILLINGHAM, Ronald



Ronald Garvin Willingham, age 80, of Monroe, GA, passed on October 6, 2022.



Born in Atlanta, GA in 1942, Ron was the son of John Bryan Willingham and Helen Aycock Willingham. He attended Northside High School and graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia in 1964.



Ron started his career as a land broker at Adair Realty and for 55 years helped shape Atlanta's skyline and suburbs. From strategic parcels in Midtown to Truist Park, to Rowen in Gwinnett County, Ron and partners Matt Hawkins and Pierce Owings, "the Land Team" at Cushman and Wakefield, enjoyed a 36-year partnership based on their mutual trust, respect and integrity. Ron's determination and perseverance were keys to a career committed to serving his clients with utmost professionalism.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, June Scoggins Willingham of Monroe, GA; their son, Ronald Garvin Willingham, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, granddaughters: Evelyn Elizabeth (15), Sara Lois (15), and Grace Louise (12) of Greenville, SC; sister, Cheryl Willingham Beasley (Marvin) of The Villages, FL; niece, Sheff Newland, of Athens, GA, and great-niece, Lanier Lowrey of Athens, GA; nephew, William Dean Scoggins (Mandy) and their children: Chas, Caroline, and Gaines of Statham, GA.



Ron loved golf, fishing, reading, "neck-stretching" country music, UGA football, but most of all—time with family, especially summer beach vacations. He was a truly good gentleman, a selfless husband and father who demonstrated love and compassion for family and friends alike.



A graveside memorial service will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, GA on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The service will be followed by a reception at the Sexton's House on the cemetery property.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or to a favorite charity.



Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens is handling arrangements.

