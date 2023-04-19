X

Willingham, Mark

2 hours ago

WILLINGHAM, Mark

Robert

Mark Robert Willingham, 67, of Union City, GA, passed away on April 14, 2023. He was born on March 26, 1956, in Atlanta, GA to W.B. Willingham, III and Rebecca C. Willingham, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, W.B. "Skip" Willingham, VI and Neal Davis Willingham. Mark is survived by his niece, Kelly Parham and Roger; and nephew, Bret Willingham. A graveside service will be held on April 29, 2023, 11 AM at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to InCommunity of GA, 3301 Buckeye Road Suite 700, Atlanta, GA 30341.

