WILLINGHAM, Deborah



Deborah Sims Willingham, 68, peacefully passed away after a brief, but brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Nancy Sims. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas Willingham, having met at the candy counter at Rich's Department store; daughter, Tina Lord (Jay); adored grandchildren, Jackson and Taylor; two sisters, Linda Dunlap and Lavonne Moore (Steve); two sisters-in-law, Janet Loden and Patricia George (Joe); and countless nephews, nieces and cousins.



She was truly creative and talented, generously sharing her gifts with her community. She was a longtime faithful member of Tucker First United Methodist Church, and more recently Athens First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Sanctuary choir, starred in dinner theaters, created sets for plays, youth shows and VBS. She was a retired district transportation manager from Dekalb County Schools.



She loved to cook and bake, graciously serving her family, friends and church. She loved holidays and was widely known for her elaborate decorations at Halloween and Christmas. Her green thumb was apparent with her gardens and houseplants. She adored her grandson and granddaughter and was their biggest cheerleader at every sporting event or school program.



She loved flowers, but gifts can be made in her memory to the Athens First United Methodist Church Music Department, www.athensfirstumc.org/give.



A service celebrating Deborah's life will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, 1:00 PM at Athens First United Methodist Church and at the request of her family, holiday or festive attire is encouraged.



Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com





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