Willie, Taylor

TAYLOR, Willie Joseph (Presiding Elder)



Age 90, of Atlanta, GA; Pastor of Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness (Dayton, OH) and Pastor of Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness (Elberton, GA), passed away on Wednesday Evening, August 11, 2021. He is the Husband of Missionary Grace C. Taylor, Father of 4 and Brother of Bishop James C. Taylor, Sr. He is also the Presiding Elder of the Southeastern District of the National Convention of the Churches of God Holiness, USA. Services are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home - 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW; Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.



