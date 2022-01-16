Hamburger icon
WILLIE, Charles Vert

Charles Vert Willie, sociologist and the Charles William Eliot Professor of Education Emeritus at Harvard University, died January 11 at age 94. Willie had recently relocated to Brighton, MA after having lived in Concord, MA for 44 years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary Sue (Conklin) Willie; daughter Sarah Willie-LeBreton (Jonathan LeBreton) of Media, PA; son Martin Willie (Jayme) of Denver, CO; son James Willie (Susan) of Takoma Park, MD; grandchildren Jeremy-Nathaniel Willie LeBreton, Susannah James Willie, and Addison Jean Willie; sister Mary Gauthier of Syracuse, NY; in-laws Betsy and David Bueschel of Evanston, IL; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, and a large and loving extended family.

Willie will be interred at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, MA in a private burial service. A spring memorial service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice

(https://gscommunitycare.org/Donate), the hospice organization of your choice or

The Fellowship of Reconciliation (https://forusa.org/).

For the online guestbook, please visit

www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

