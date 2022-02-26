Willie, ADAMS

ADAMS, Jr., Willie Charles "Will"



The celebration of the life of Willie (Will) Charles Adams Jr., Esq. of Tyrone, GA will be conducted on Saturday February 26, 2022 at Changing A Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church (3350 Greenbriar Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30331) from noon-1 PM Will was an attorney at Taylor English, an ordained minister, a member of the Changing a Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church in Atlanta, a Board of Trustee member of the Arlington Christian School, and an active and proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Upsilon Psi Chapter. However his most important role was that of a loving father to Robert Edwin and Jonathan David Adams.



Will passed away unexpectedly on February, 19, 2022. Willie (Will) Charles Adams Jr. was born on August 18, 1964 in Newport, Arkansas. He was the son of Willie Charles Adams Sr. and Juanita Brown, and the stepson of Robert Brown.



Will graduated from Alton High School in Alton, Illinois (1982), and earned undergraduate (1986) and MBA (1987) degrees from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, FL. Will earned his law degree from Emory University in Atlanta, GA in 1996. He worked for IBM post MBA, then subsequently for the Powell Goldstein and Taylor English law firms. Will had a strong social and spiritual calling, and spent a great deal of time and energy ministering and advocating for the disenfranchised and homeless populations in Atlanta.



He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Charles Adams Sr., Juanita Brown, and Robert Brown; and his nephew William Aaron Dupree. Will was a loving husband and father to his wife Marlo, and two sons, Robert and Jonathan Adams (mother Carla Adams). He is also survived by siblings Billy (Patricia) Adams, Garry Adams, Dennis Brown, and Dennis Harris. He is also loved by his niece Beatrice Juanita Adams; nephew Telly Dupree, along a host of aunts, uncles, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, and cousins.



The live stream link to view the Celebration of Life is: https://www.facebook.com/changingagenerationATL/



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the City of Refuge (Donate to General Donations (cityofrefugeatl.org)) or the Atlanta Mission (Donate to Atlanta Mission).



Flowers may be sent to: Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)349-3000, MBFH.COM.



