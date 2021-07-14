Williamson, Walter

WILLIAMSON, Jr.,Walter



On July 7, 2021, Walter J. Williamson, Jr. passed away at home in Smyrna, GA, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Passaic, NJ in 1934, Walter was the first son of Walter and Marie. In his teens, his family moved south to North Carolina. Married young, Walter had children of his own and started driving a truck to support them. He quickly discovered a lifelong love of the open roads, and the trucks that traveled them. He moved on to assume managerial, and later, executive positions at a number of trucking transportation companies. Known as a man who loved to make a deal, he became a mentor and teacher to many young men and women in the industry. Walter was a respected friend and business associate to a large group of colleagues across the United States. Walter is survived by his wife, Catherine Pannell Williamson; daughters Julianna Martinez of Avondale Estates, GA, and Victoria Zolezzi of North Port, FL. He was the proud grandfather to Samuel Gray Zolezzi of North Port, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Please join Walter's family to celebrate his life at a memorial service July 24 at 4:00 PM at Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna location with Rev. Joel Smit officiating.



