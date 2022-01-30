Williamson, Robert

WILLIAMSON, Jr., Robert



Robert Floyd Williamson, Jr., age 90, of Gainesville, passed away on January 20, 2022. Floyd was born and raised in East Point, Georgia.



He was baptized at The First Baptist Church in East Point. He attended Russell High School and joined the Navy at the age of 17. During his military career he performed work as a flight engineer on several aircraft carriers, serving in the Korean War. He moved on to the Air Force and retired in 1968. After a long and storied military career, Floyd worked with Norfolk Southern Railway and retired in 1995 after twenty years. Because of his love of flying, Floyd became a flight instructor with his commercial license. He taught and inspired many people. He loved building and remodeling houses including the home that he and his wife, Viola reside in overlooking Lake Lanier.



Floyd is survived by his loving wife, Ella Viola Williamson; his son Ken Williamson; his daughter Deborah Boone and her husband, Danny Boone and their children, Jaren Boone, Justin Boone and Jenna Boone along with four beautiful great-granddaughters.



Family and friends will gather at Little & Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville, Georgia on February 9 between 2 and 5 PM. A memorial service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on February 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia, in Floyd's memory.



Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.



Little & Davenport Funeral Home & Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

